Beast Kingdom Reveals 1,000 Piece SDCC Mickey Mouse Figure

Beast Kingdom is back with another one of their upcoming Summer Convention Exclusive figures. Continuing with their Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure line, Mickey Mouse is back but in black and white as he returns to fans with his classic 1928 look. The Disney icon will feature 18 points of articulation, four pairs of replaceable hands, and two different head sculpts. He features a classic black and white deco to help Disney fans revive the magic that started everything like this early cartoon Steamboat Willie. To make things even rarer, this Mickey Mouse DAH figure will be limited to only 1,000 pieces worldwide, so fans will not want to sleep on this awesome figure. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but when they do, they all go live here and here. Be sure to check out some of Beast Kingdom's other summer exclusives with Jango Fett and Absolute Carnage.

"In 1928, Disney brought to life, the most famous mouse in history, the big eared, short wearing, black and white Mickey Mouse. Not only did he become the official mascot of the Walt Disney company, he is also one of the company's most well-known characters, an iconic figure larger than life and legendary all across the world! The Entertainment Experience Brand's DAH, Dynamic 8ction Heroes series of highly articulable action figures is bringing to life an iconic figure, taking him back to his roots, with the DAH-050SP Disney Mickey Classic. A retro black and white design straight from the early days of animated cinema."

"With 18 points of articulation, and a real retro feel, this classical Mickey figure is one to celebrate the nearly one century we have spent being taking to fantastical worlds with the magical mouse, and in extension Disney as a whole. So make sure to take some of this magic home at a Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

DAH-050SP Disney Mickey Classic Version Included accessories:

Retro design, black and white Mickey Mouse

Two (2) replaceable faces (Smiling, Wide Laughter)

Four (4) types of replaceable hands

BK summer limited. Only 1000PCS available