Bring Home Ronan's Cosmi-Rod with Disney Parks Latest Marvel Replica

Marvel fans can now wield the power of an Infinity Stone as Disney Parks debuts their latest replica with Ronan's Cosmi-Rod

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe replica has arrived from Disney as things get cosmic with Ronan's Cosmi-Rod. This powerful weapon was wielded by the deadly Kree warrior Ronan, the Accuser from The Guardians of the Galaxy. Ronan seeks to use the Rod to exact his revenge on the planet Xandar and harnesses the power of the Orb, which contains one of the Infinity Stone (the Power Stone). When united, this Cosmi-Rod could level an entire planet with one of its devastating energy blasts. Marvel fans can now bring home this powerful weapon as part of their growing MCU Disney Parks collection. The rod comes in at 48" long, can be taken apart, and will have a compartment that actually holds a replica of the Power Stone. The replica will have motion-activated light and clashing sound effects from the films, and Marvel fans can even press a button on the shaft to activate even more sound effects. Guardians and Captain Marvel fans can find Ronan's Cosmi-Rod right here for $119.99.

Ronan's Cosmi-Rod Marvel Cinematic Universe Replica

"Imagine yourself as the former Accuser of the Kree Empire when you wield Ronan's Cosmi-Rod. This life-size detailed metal replica of the weapon used to despatch members of the Nova Corps features light and sound effects, simulating the original's capability of discharging purple blasts of concentrated energy."

Magic in the details

Head of Cosmi-Rod glows purple

Open cover on side of Cosmi-Rod head to reveal purple "Infinity Stone"

"Infinity Stone" can be removed

Motion-activated light and clashing sound effects

Press button on shaft to activate additional sound effects

Press button on shaft to illuminate purple "Infinity Stone" and activate glowing Cosmi-Rod head

Cosmi-Rod comes in three interlocking section. Some assembly required

Comes in collector's box

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Captain Marvel (2019)

