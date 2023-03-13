Beast Kingdom Reveals New Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Minis Beast Kingdom is entering the Quantum Realm once again as they reveal new Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Egg Minis are on the way

It is time to enter the Quantum Realm once again as Beast Kingdom revisits Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Releasing as part of their 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series, three miniatures are on the way straight from the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man, Wasp, and MODOK are ready to come home to your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection. These bite-size collectibles are back with detail, with Wasp taking flight, Ant-Man growing, and MODOK in his armored design. All three Ant-Man mini are back with characters for being so small, and that only helps sell these releases. Each of the Mini Egg Attack Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is priced at $16.99. Fans can snag up these figures right here, and they are set to release in November 2023.

Bring Home New Quantum Adventures with Beast Kingdom

"Get ready to have some quantum fun! Meet Cassie, a brilliant scientist who invents a "quantum satellite" meant to simplify access to the quantum realm. But, dangers await as her invention accidentally transports everyone to the quantum realm where they encounter some seriously powerful villains such as Kang, who can manipulate time and reality, MODOK the evil, floating head, among others. The question fans have been waiting to know is how will Ant-Man get everyone out of this sticky situation?"

"Beast Kingdom's" classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series is here with some hints, with the release of new figurines featuring the dynamic duo from the upcoming movie "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". Ant-Man is seen sporting his iconic red, black, and silver suit, with a new and cool circular device on his chest. The Wasp is wearing a brand new blue and black suit with yellow accents, also featuring a circular device on her chest. But hold on, that's not all! The series also introduces MODOK, the super-villain with an enormous head tiny normal limbs, cruising around on his fancy hovering chair. This release is a jackpot for fans, allowing them to add both the tiniest Marvel hero and the new, genius villain characters to their collections. Don't miss out on this ultimate Marvel Universe fan must-have, only available from a Beast Kingdom outlet."