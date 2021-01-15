Closer Look at the Upcoming Highlander 5" Figures From Incendium

Incendium is taking us back to the 80s as we are getting new collectibles for the 1986 film Highlander. The movie tells the story of Connor MacLeod, who battles with the deadly and murderous Kurgan. Both of them are Highlanders, immortals who can only die from beheading, and of course, there can only be one. Incendium has previously shown fans 3D renderings of their previously announced Highlander figure. This time we are getting a closer look at the actual figures of Connor MacLeod and Kurgan. Both will feature 12 points of articulation, nice amounts of detail, accessories and will be packaged in old school retro-styled packaging. MacLeod will come with a book and katana, while Kurgan gets a battle helmet and broadsword. Each figure is very well designed, will stand 5" tall, and will be a must-have collectible for any fan of the Highlander series.

The collectible circuit has really been expanding its reach with some great classic films and shows that reared received collectibles before. These newly updated Highlander figures from Incendium will be great for fans old and new with great accessories and retro packaging. Both Connor MacLeod and Kurgan will be priced at $29.99 and are set to release in the second quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are already over, and fans can find Kurgan here and MacLeod here.

"HIGHLANDER CONNOR MACLEOD 5" ACTION FIGURE – There can be only one!! Help Connor harness the power of the Quickening, battle the Kurgan, and avenge Ramirez and Heather. FigBiz officially licensed action figures are the perfect addition to any collection, inspired by the ultimate era of Saturday morning cartoons!"

Featuring:

12 points of articulation

Metallurgical History of Ancient Sword-Making

Katana

Fig Biz Clear Base

"HIGHLANDER KURGAN 5" ACTION FIGURE – There can be only one!! Help Connor harness the power of the Quickening, battle the Kurgan, and avenge Ramirez and Heather. FigBiz officially licensed action figures are the perfect addition to any collection, inspired by the ultimate era of Saturday morning cartoons!"

Featuring:

12 points of articulation

Battle Helmet

Broadsword

Fig Biz Clear Base