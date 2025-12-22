Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics, superman

Composite Superman Comes to Life with New Beast Kingdom Figure

Clear off your shelves as some brand new collectibles are here from Beast Kingdom like the wicked Composite Superman

Beast Kingdom is bringing some legendary DC Comics designs to life, and up next is Composite Superman. This unique and unusual character first appeared in DC Comics World's Finest Comics #142 back in 1964. He was created when a Superman fan named Joseph Meach was exposed to radiation from a device that copied the powers of the Legion of Super-Heroes. As a result, Composite Superman gained the combined abilities of Superman, Batman, and the Legion, including super strength, flight, invulnerability, invisibility, elasticity, telepathy, and so much more. His appearance is quite bizarre, with a 50/50 split between Superman and Batman, featuring green skin, combining suits, and Beast Kingdom brings him to life.

This Composite easily represents DC Comics' more playful time during the Silver Age, and Beast Kingdom did a great job adding it to their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. The figure showcases both the Dark Knight and Man of Steel sculptures quite nicely, featuring a cool blue/red cape. He will stand at 9" tall, have 22 points of articulation, as well as a variety of swappable parts, including hands, head, and effects. Beast Kingdom has limited this figure to only 1,500 pieces, and DC Comics fans can purchase one right now for $94.99.

DAH-138 DC Comics – Composite Superman

"Half Superman. Half Batman. All Trouble. Beast Kingdom's DAH line presents Composite Superman, the legendary fusion of Superman's power and Batman's brilliance. This 1/9 scale figure features 22 points of articulation, 2 interchangeable head sculpts, multiple hands—including heat-vision poses—and a poseable fabric cape for dramatic flight and battle scenes. With its split-color suit, dual emblems, and detailed paintwork, this 1,500-piece limited edition is a must-have for any DC collector."

Product Features :

Approx. 8 inches (20.32cm)

Plastic + fabric construction

DAH series with 20+ articulation points

Interchangeable heads, hands, and effects

Limited to 1,500 pcs

Box Contents :

Composite Superman figure

2 head sculpts (Stoic, Smirking)

4 extra pairs of hands

2 effect parts

