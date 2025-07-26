Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Become the Best at What You Do with the Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Step into the X-Men universe with Hasbro's 1:1 scale Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask from Deadpool & Wolverine.

This premium collectible features film-accurate yellow and black deco, white eyes, and battle-damage effects.

The adjustable, one-size-fits-most design is perfect for cosplay, display, or X-Men Halloween costumes.

Available for $99.99, pre-orders start August 26 for a Fall 2025 release at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Get ready to become the one and only Wolverine as Hasbro has unveiled its latest Marvel Legends Premium Roleplay item. Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con 2025, a nice set of new X-Men collectibles is on the way. One of which steps into the multiverse as the mask from Deadpool & Wolverine comes to life. Seeing live-action Wolves finally get a suit was a treat in itself, and now his signature mask can be yours with a brand collectible that is a 1:1 scale reproduction of the mask that was used in the film.

The mask is a one-size-fits-all design, and the details are nice, those signature yellow and black deco along with white-eyes, and battle damage fun. This is a pretty incredible replica for X-Men and Wolverine fans, and it is only priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are to live just yet, but the mask is expected to go up on August 26 at participating retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more SDCC news throughout the weekend, along with new '97 figures going up for pre-order today as well.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Replica 1:1 Mask

"Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Wolverine's iconic mask from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine film! This roleplay helmet with premium design and deco features the character's iconic X-Men yellow and black colors, white eye screens, and battle-damage deco. It is one-size fits most, with a removable pad inside for fit and comfort."



"The Marvel roleplay set includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans' collections. Can also be worn with a Wolverine Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay for fans ages 14 and up. Imagine suiting up alongside Deadpool in a high-stakes battle for survival. Bring movie-inspired scenes to life with Marvel Legends action figures, roleplay gear, and collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!