Beware Trick or Treat Studios Goosebumps Slappy Dummy Replica

Trick or Treat Studios is getting ready for some childhood horror with their new Goosebumps Slappy Dummy Prop Replica

Article Summary Trick or Treat Studios unveils an official Goosebumps Slappy Dummy prop replica for horror fans and collectors.

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s Night of the Living Dummy, Slappy stands 25 inches tall with lifelike design details.

This ventriloquist dummy features a movable mouth, puppeteering access, and eerie glow-in-the-dark eyes.

Pre-orders for the Goosebumps Slappy Dummy are live now for $250, shipping expected June 2026.

Slappy the Dummy is ready for some revenge as Trick or Treak Studios is bringing the iconic Goosebumps monster to life. The first appearance of Slappy the Dummy was in the book Night of the Living Dummy, which was written by R. L. Stine and published in 1993. In this Goosebumps story, twin sisters Lindy and Kris discover an old ventriloquist dummy in a trash can. However, some strange and frightening things begin to happen, and the girls start to suspect that Slappy might actually be alive.

Inspired by the classic horror books, Slappy the Dummy has now been brought to life in a detailed prop replica based on the famous Goosebumps franchise. This officially licensed dummy stands about 25" tall and 8" wide, with a movable mouth. The creepy doll will even have fully functional puppeteering access through its back, allowing it to be used like a real ventriloquist dummy. One of the creepiest aspects of Slappy is his glow-in-the-dark eyes, which will surely follow you around. Pre-orders are already live for this Goosebumps replica on Sideshow Collectibles for $250 with a June 2026 release.

Trick or Treat Studios – Goosebumps Slappy Dummy Prop Replica

"Straight from the pages of R.L. Stine's classic horror series, Slappy the Dummy is ready to move into your horror collection. Trick or Treat Studios is proud to present the officially licensed Goosebumps Slappy Dummy Prop Replica, a detailed replica of the most infamous ventriloquist dummy in YA horror history."

"Twenty-five inches tall and eight inches wide at the shoulders, this full-sized Slappy is designed to haunt your shelf, your display case, or your next haunted house setup. This Slappy is a fully functional ventriloquist dummy! His moveable mouth and lifelike design make him feel like he's straight out of the Goosebumps books. And be warned, his eyes glow in the dark. When the lights go out, Slappy's watching."

