Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: captain america, d23, disney, marvel

Battle-Damaged Captain America Shield Replica Unveiled by shopDisney

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a replica Captain America shield

Article Summary shopDisney unveils a replica of Captain America's shattered shield from Avengers: Endgame for the D23 Expo.

Measuring 24" wide and 17.5" tall, it features a battle-worn texture and a leather strap for display or cosplay.

This limited edition of 1,500 pieces comes with authentic movie sounds and light effects for an immersive experience.

Priced at $400, this collectible will be available on shopDisney starting August 12 at 11 AM EST.

ShopDisney has unveiled an exclusive replica of Captain America's shattered shield from Avengers: Endgame for the D23 Expo. This limited-edition collectible captures the iconic moment when Captain America goes toe to toe with Thanos, and his vibranium shield is starting to be shattered by pure force. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this replica showcases the jagged edges and battle-worn texture of the First Avengers iconic accessory. This shield will measure 24" wide and stands 17.5" tall with a nice leather strap on the back for possible display and cosplay options.

We have seen shields like this before from Hasbro from The Winter Soldier, The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier, but this is our first shattered design, and it is nicely done. Disney has even included authentic sounds for this release, and to make things, it will be a little more rare for Marvel fans to acquire as it will be limited to only 1500 pieces! Captain America fans will surely want this battle-worn replica for their own star-spangled collection, and it will be priced at $400. This D23 exclusive will be offered right on shopDisney on August 12 at 11 AM EST.

Captain America Battle-Damaged Shield – Limited Edition – D23

"Bearing the wrathful scars brought down by Thanos, this battle-damaged Captain America shield is a detailed replica inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This limited edition collectors' replica features movie-accurate sound and light effects that capture the thrill of the film's epic battle scene. Display the gleaming shield on its stand as a reminder that even super heroes get knocked down sometimes but they get back up again to save the day."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 1,500

Detailed replica of Captain America's broken shield

Authentic sounds and light effects

Includes display stand

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!