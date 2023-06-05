Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

Board a Flight to LEGO City with the New Passenger Airplane Set

Build up your LEGO City collection with a brand new high flying set as it is time to board the new Passenger Airplane

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen; welcome onboard Flight 60367 with service to LEGO City. We are currently set to take off on September 1, 2023, with a nice 913-piece set. LEGO asks master builders to please fasten your seatbelts at this time and secure all 7 LEGO City minifigures under your seat or in the overhead compartments. This Passenger Airplane will feature a cockpit with two pilots, an aisle for seating, and a bathroom. On top of that, this set includes some fun runway vehicles for landing and departure, like an airstair, apron bus, pushback tug, and baggage truck. Please put your seats and table trays in the upright position for take-off. LEGO, thank you for choosing the LEGO City Passenger Airplane, which is priced at $119.99 and can be seen right here in the meantime.

Your Flight to LEGO City Taking Off with a New Set

"Here's a treat for fans of model planes. This 7+ LEGO® City Passenger Airplane (60367) set is packed with realistic features and functions. The super-sleek toy aircraft has a detailed interior with a cockpit, seating, an aisle, and a toilet and comes with an airstair, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck, and baggage truck, plus 7 play-inspiring minifigures."

"This toy playset comes with an easy-to-follow pictorial printed building guide and step-by-step 3D instructions in the LEGO Builder app. Here, kids can zoom in and rotate and visualize models from all angles as they build. The app also enables them to track the building process and explore and save virtual playsets. Kids grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines. With LEGO City building sets they get to explore them up close with realistic models and fun characters that inspire open-ended, imaginative play without limits."

Model airliner and ground support vehicles building toy set – LEGO® City Passenger Airplane (60367) set with realistic detailing and functions

What's in the box? – This toy playset has everything kids need to build a Passenger Airplane, airstair, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, plus 7 minifigures

Features and functions – Kids can operate the catering truck to board supplies and remove the aircraft's roof to access its detailed cockpit, seating, aisle, toilet and catering area

A treat for fans of toy aircraft – Makes a fun holiday or birthday gift for kids and aged 7 and up

Plenty of room for play – The toy Passenger Airplane measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 18.5 in. (47 cm) long and 17.5 in. (44 cm) wide

Fun accessories add to the play – LEGO® toy minifigure accessories include a suitcase, camera, backpack, briefcase, walkie-talkie, 2 drinks cans and 2 cups

