Funko Announces New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Pop Vinyls

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back once again with some brand new Pops from Funko. It has been quite some time that we have got new TMNT Pops so this is pretty exciting for fans. These figures were announced for Funko's upcoming Retro Toys Pop line. There are six Pop vinyls in this release with all four brothers: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Each has their retrospective weapon in their hands except Mikey who is chowing down on some delicious pepperoni pizza. On top of the turtles, two human allies are coming with Casey Jones and April O'Neil who will be a Specialty Series exclusive. The odd part about these figures though is they are given a more realistic look rather than the classic cartoon stylings we are used too. This makes me think that this wave is more dedicated to the 1990 teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Even Casey Jones is molded and sculpted seemingly after his 1990 appearance in the film. April O'Neil is the odd lady out as she is defiantly designed after her 80's portrayal as she is wearing her classic yellow jumpsuit. Either way, these are all great Pops that fans will be happy to get their hands on and build up their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collection.

All of these TMNT Funko Pop is set to release in November 2020. Pre-orders for all the commons are already live and can be found located here along with other new Funko releases. April O'Neil on the other hand is a Specialty Series that will be exclusive to local comic shops but she has appeared online as well which fans can find her here. These will all be mist have Funko Pops for any dedicated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans.

"Coming soon: Funko Pop! Retro Toys – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."