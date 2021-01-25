Funko Keeps Gothic Horror Alive with Bram Stroker's Dracula Pops

Darkness rises as the next Fair Funko reveal is here with Bram Stoker's Dracula. This 1992 gothic horror film is based on the 1897 novel Dracula from Bram Stoker's original writings. The film got remarkable reviews and was even nominated for four Academy Awards, and now fans can bring the hit gothic horror film home with new Pop Vinyls. That's right, Funko has unveiled 5 new Pops Vinyls for Bram Stroker's Dracula with 1 exclusive, and 1 of them gets a Chase variant. Starting us off first is Anthony Hopkins portrayal of Professor Abraham Van Helsing with a torch in hand. Dracula is the main part of this Pop wave, with the king of the vampires getting not one but two Armored Dracula designs from Funko. One will be a FunkoShop exclusive that is helmeted, but popping red color and sculpt is amazing and will be a fun addition for fans.

Funko then gives us a Young Dracula that captures that specular Gary Oldman that fans fell in love with. His outfit from his first interaction with Mina is captured beautifully, from the hat and suit down to the glasses and long flowing hair. Old man Dracula from Bram Stoker's Dracula is also getting his own Pop, which will also get a Chase variant. The Chase variant captures the shaving scene with Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) as he licks the blood off of the shaving blade. These designs are very well done and capture pivotal scenes from one of the best Dracula movies around. I hope we can get Pops of Winona Ryder's Mina Harker and Jonathan Harker in the future so Funko fans can capture iconic scenes from the film. All of Bram Stoker's Dracula is set to release in April 2021, and fans can find pre-orders located here. No information has been released for the FunkoShop exclusive so stay tuned to the shop for a release in the future. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair Movie announcements as they are released throughout the day.