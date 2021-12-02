BioWare Gives Fans a Mass Effect N7 Helmet Restock with New Variant

Earlier this year, BioWare revealed their new Mass Effect Legendary Cache that gave collectors a replica N7 helmet. This helmet sold out pretty fast both times it came around, and it looks like it is back once again. Unlike a re-release, BioWare has unveiled that the replica 1:1 helmet is coming back once again but with a new variant debut. This new helmet comes to us from the terrible sequel game Mass Effect: Andromeda with some modified features. Compared to the previous release, there will be no red paint on the side but will feature an all gray Carbon Fiber textured design. Light weathering and distress effects will return but this time the eye will only show blue LEDs instead of the Paragon and Renegade (red) elements. The Mass Effect N7 Replica Helmet will fit up to an XL size and will be released in two waves. Pre-orders are found here for $130 with a release date in February 2022 or April 2022.

"Put your helmet on, Pathfinder. A new Golden World awaits. Introducing the wearable Mass Effect N7 Helmet Andromeda Variant, a highly-detailed collectible featuring LED light effects. Continue the legacy. From the Milky Way through the Charon Mass Relay to Andromeda, Alec Ryder has made his mark in history. It's your turn to take the helm as the new Pathfinder."

Detailed replica of the Pathfinder Alec Ryder's N7 Helmet

Based on an in-game item from Mass Effect: Andromeda

Dark grey paint except for white N7 insignia

Carbon fiber-textured details

Light weathering and distress effects

With LED light effects

White lights illuminate the visor and accents on the sides and back

Powered by 2x AA batteries (not included)

Wearable

1:1 scale

Fits up to an XL helmet size

Size: 16 x 9.5 x 11 inches

With inner adjustable straps to keep it in place