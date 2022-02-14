Customizable Sonic the Hedgehog Figure Coming from Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific is back with another Sonic the Hedgehog release with their new Collector Edition Modern action figure. The 6" tall figure will have 13 points of articulation and will feature a more modern version of the iconic SEGA mascot. Unlike previous Sonic the Hedgehog figures, this one is fully customizable and he will include three sets of swap-out eyes, three interchangeable mouths, and three pairs of swappable hands. As for added items, Sonic the Hedgehog will have a Wisp, Chaos Emerald, and a nice diorama dimply base. He will come in a new window packaging that is perfect for in box collectors but with all of the added accessories he sees to be displayed. The Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition Modern Action Figure from Jakks Pacific is up for purchase right here for $49.99.

"Sonic the Hedgehog™ is one of the world's most iconic video game characters of all time. Along with his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy, Sonic speeds around the planet to battle injustice and defeat his arch nemesis, the evil Dr. Eggman. The six inch scale Sonic Collector Edition customizable figure is sure to be a hit with kids, collectors and Sonic fans alike! Mix and match the eight swappable pieces, including hands, eyes and mouths to build your favorite Sonic expression."

"Additionally, the nine-points of articulation allow Sonic to be posed in a wide variety of fun and eye-catching poses. Display your customized Sonic masterpiece with pride using the lenticular display base."

The figure has nine-points of articulation.

Features 6 Inch scale collectible figure

Interchangeable pieces include two pairs of hands, two pairs of eyes and two mouths.

Display base with lenticular scene.

Modern Sonic Styling.

Premium finish and feel.

Includes Wisp and Chaos Emerald.

Suggested for Ages 14+ (Small parts.)