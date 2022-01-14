Black Adam Finally Arrives At McFarlane Toys with Endless Winter Wave

In 2020 DC Comics released the Justice League event Endless Winter, which introduced the new villain, the Frost King. One of the biggest comics to come out of the event was the Black Adam: Endless Winter Special Variant Cover by Bosslogic. Black Adam is definitely starting to get some more popularity, so McFarlane Toys adding his to their newest DC Multiverse wave is smart. This is the first time we are getting a figure from McFarlane, and he is nicely detailed with comic book accurate costume designs and electric effects. This is easily my favorite figure in the Endless Winter Frost King BAF Wave and will be a nice addition to my personal Legion of Doom collection. I hope this means we can see a Shazam figure arrive at the DC Multiverse line of figures soon. Set to release in April 2022, Black Adam is set to make his electrifying action figure debut for $24.99, with pre-orders live and located right here.

"Centuries ago, the same wizard that granted Billy Batson the powers of Shazam!, bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as Black Adam! Black Adam has the same magical abilities as his Super Hero nemesis, Shazam!, but Adam's powers come from the Egyptian gods. Shu grants him stamina; Heru, speed; Amon, strength; Zehuti, wisdom; Aton, power; and Mehen, courage. Black Adam can also fly and is virtually invincible."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back