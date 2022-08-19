Black Panther Sits On His Throne with New PCS Collectibles

Marvel's Avengers was a very unique game, and it seems to have somehow continued to stay afloat. Gamers are even getting new character added to the game as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, is coming to join the team. The new additional playable characters have made the game more enjoyable, like the arrival of Black Panther. This was a hero fans had been waiting on for quite some time, and Marvel's Avengers delivered. PCS Collectibles is putting Black Panther back in the spotlight with a gorgeous, pricey, and massive 1:3 scale statue. The King of Wakanda is back and sitting on his throne with this 37.5" tall statue capturing the king's design from the game.

Marvel fans will be able to display T'Challa with or without his helmet, which is a big bonus. PCS Collectibles captured his new costume design from the game quite nicely, and his throne is on a level of its own. The Marvel's Avengers Balck Panther 1:3 Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles is not cheap as it comes in at $1,405. This massive statue is a glorious and expensive piece that will highlight any Black Panther collection. It is very limited with only a 400-piece production run, and pre-orders are live right here with a December 2022 – February 2023 release. Check out the King of Wakanda in all of this glory below.

"I recognize the Avengers as allies of Wakanda." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue, an epic Marvel collectible direct from the world of Marvel's Avengers. The Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue measures 37.5" tall and 22.5" wide, inspired by the action-packed addition of Wakanda to the Marvel video game. The stoic King T'Challa displays his might with a Vibranium spear planted firmly beside him, sitting in his throne room. His ornate golden seat is detailed with beautiful Wakandan aesthetics, blending Afrofuturistic design with traditional colors and patterns. A shield emblem and panther sigil adorn the back and front of the throne, giving Black Panther the blessings of the goddess Bast."

"The Black Panther Statue is fully sculpted to capture all the unique details of his in-game appearance. His Vibranium-enhanced suit features numerous textures across his muscled physique to protect the warrior king in battle. This video game statue includes two portraits — one masked portrait and one unmasked portrait — offering collectors multiple display options. Every angle of this breathtaking Black Panther collectible is packed with intricate elements capturing the beauty and strength of Wakanda."

"Expand your Marvel Gamerverse collection and fight back against Advanced Idea Mechanics by pairing Black Panther with the Iron Man 1:3 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio, sold separately. Wakanda forever! Pledge your loyalty and bring home the Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today."