Blacktron Returns to LEGO from the 80s with the Blacktron Renegade

The 80s are calling as LEGO has surprised collectors with a new set from an old franchise that is surely a blast from the past. The Blacktron Future Generation series launched from LEGO in the late 1980s and was revolutionary at the time for its space theme. This series featured sleek black-and-yellow color schemes, creating a striking yet futuristic aesthetic for its time and kid's imaginations. As time went on, these space explorers stepped too far into the unknown, but a Black Hole has brought them back with a brand new set. Say hello to the Blacktron Renegade, a new 1,151 piece modular spaceship that comes in at 19" long.

LEGO was sure to bring back that original, asymmetrical Renegade design for this set while increasing the size of this updated ship. The set will also feature three Blacktron minifigures and a buildable robot, which will all feature that classic yellow skin. Everything you need for space exploration is also included, with a planet-rover drop pod, two wing-mounted space speeders, and a cockpit that holds two minifigures. To make things better, LEGO has also included the ability for Blacktron Future Generation series fans to rebuild the infamous Blacktron Alienator set! Space exploration is back on the menu in glorious 1980s style, and this set is already up for purchase now for $99.99 in stores and online!

LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade is Back!

"Rediscover the excitement of classic LEGO® space sets with the LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade (10355) model building kit for adults. This upscaled modular version of the iconic 1980s spaceship incorporates modern enhancements that will captivate fans of the beloved LEGO classic. The asymmetric Blacktron Renegade spaceship is recreated in a modular design with new features, including a planet-rover drop pod, landing gear, 2 wing-mounted space speeders and 2 engine energy canisters."

"The model comes with 3 Blacktron minifigures and a droid figure, and it can be rebuilt, via online building instructions, into an enhanced version of the 1980s LEGO Alienator. This set contains separate brick bags, making it perfect as a solo or build-together project. It includes a printed building guide for the Blacktron Renegade, and 3D digital instructions are available in the LEGO Builder app where you can also discover how to rebuild the Blacktron Renegade into the Blacktron Alienator."

