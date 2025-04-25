Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Goes Silver with New Batman Adventures McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of collectible figures from The New Batman Adventures with animated cel included

Article Summary Discover the new metallic silver batsuit in McFarlane Toys' upcoming Batman figure release.

Includes interchangeable hands, batarang, grapple gun, and display base for dynamic posing.

Features an animation cel from "Cold Comfort," complete with Bat-Girl and Robin Tim Drake.

Pre-orders open at $27.99, with a release scheduled for May 2025. Grab your Batman figure now!

The New Batman Adventures served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series and premiered in 1997. It featured updated character designs for both heroes and villains with a slightly darker tone. The art style for Superman: The Animated Series seemed to be the highlight here, which did help bring new energy to Gotham. The New Batman Adventures is now returning as McFarlane Toys continues to bring back classic DC Collectibles figures. This new release will feature the return of the Dark Knight with a new deco as he gets a new metallic silver batsuit.

Batman will also come with a nice set of accessories, including swappable hands, a batarang, a grapple gun, and a display base. Not only do these figures nicely capture the detail of The New Batman Adventures, but they even come with a reproduction animation cel with an art frame from the show. This one comes from Season 1, Episode 13 "Cold Comfort," showing off a nice Bat-Family image with Bat-Girl and the new Robin Tim Drake. Pre-orders for this Silver Bat are already live for $27.99, and he is set for a May 2025 release date.

Batman: Silver (The New Batman Adventures)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were murdered in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

BATMAN is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES.

Accessories include figure display base, 7 extra hands, batarang and grapnel launcher.

Includes reproduction animation cel & art frame.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures!

