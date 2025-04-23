Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

New 1/6 Superman (2025) Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's 1/6 Superman statue from the Superman (2025) film, launching DC's new era.

Director James Gunn reboots Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Includes 11" Superman statue with a wired cape, set in the iconic Fortress of Solitude.

Pre-order this exclusive collectible from McFarlane Toys for just $49.99, releasing June 2025.

The upcoming Superman (2025) film, directed by James Gunn, will officially launch the new live-action era of the DC Studios Cinematic Universe. The first chapter is called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, with the animated series Creature Commandos already debuting. This reboot will reintroduce Clark Kent to fans, but now, as a younger but still seasoned hero, he is trying to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his role as Earth's protector. David Corenswet takes on the role of Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman will not be another origin story either, and will already feature an established DC Universe. A nice set of deep cut characters will already appear in the film with Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. It will be nice to see a new, brighter world of DC Comics on the big screen, and Superman is the best place to start. McFarlane is, of course, giving this new movie plenty of new collectibles, including the first 1/6 scale statue of our new Man of Steel! Coming in at 11" tall, Kal-El is showing off his new colorful suit as he stands in his Fortress of Solitude. The statue will have a fabric-wired cape, a collectible card, and a $49.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live through McFarlane Toys Store with a June 2025 release date.

Superman (2025 Movie) 1/6 Scale PVC Statue

"Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Incredibly detailed 1:6th scale PVC statue based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Stands approximately 11" tall.

Includes a wired soft goods cape and detailed environmental base.

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

