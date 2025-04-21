Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled new collection for the film

A new era of DC Comics is here as DC Studios is here to reboot their Cinematic Universe after the chaos of the Snyderverse. The first addition to this new era was with Creature Commandos, which was an animated series and a total masterpiece as expected. Things will then reach new heights in July as the first live-action film arrives with Superman. A new actor is putting on the cape with David Corenswet, and with that, a new selection of collections is coming to life from the DC Multiverse. McFarlane Toys has unveiled their first selection of new figures, including the Superman (Theatrical Edition) Deluxe figure.

This new 7" figure release gives fans everything they need for the Man of Steel from the upcoming film. This will include a fabric cape, a non-articulated Krypto, an extra pair of hands, and a variety of swappable face plates. There will be a stand DC Multiverse figure as well, which will feature a plastic cape, no pup, and no faces, so this is the true definition of a deluxe release. Pre-orders for these figures are already live and selling out fast for $37.99, and they are set to arrive in June 2025.

Superman w/Krypto (Superman Movie) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superman includes Krypto the Superdog! 3 alternate face plates, 2 extra hands and figure base.

Features a wired soft goods cape.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

