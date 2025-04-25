Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

LEGO Returns to the World of Fortnite with New Klombo Set

The world of Fortnite continues to be bricktified as LEGO has unveiled a new set of sets inspired by the hit battle royal game

Article Summary LEGO reveals Klombo set from Fortnite, a beloved dinosaur-like beast first seen in Chapter 3, Season 1.

The 1,084-piece set features articulated Klombo and mini figures of Adventure Peely and Oro.

Fans can use a QR code to redeem an Island Adventure Peely outfit in LEGO Fortnite.

The Klombo set offers interactive play with movable parts, launching players into imaginative role play.

Klombo is one of the most beloved creatures to ever appear in Fortnite. He was introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1, and is a gentle dinosaur-like beast that would roam the island peacefully. He would usually gobble up items and occasionally launch players skyward from his blowhole. Klombo is another one of Fortnite's popular original ideas that just shows how creative Epic Games is with their widely popular Battle Royale game. Since his debut, Klombo has vanished for years, only to reappear in the new LEGO Fortnite game mode, and now he is coming to the real world!

A new collection of Fortnite-inspired sets is on the way, including a brick-built Klombo that comes in at 1,084 pieces. This creature will stand 5.5" tall and will be fully articulated with a movable jaw and all six of its legs. Two new LEGO minifigures are also included with Adventure Peely and Oro, and for gamers who purchase this set, they can also redeem an Island Adventure Peely outfit to use in-game! The upcoming LEGO Klombo set is priced at $109.99, and it is set for a June 1, 2025, release.

LEGO Fortnite Klombo Returns with New Game-Inspired Set

"Klombo is a big creature from the LEGO Fortnite video game, and this building kit lets boys and girls recreate him with LEGO bricks. They'll have fun building the Fortnite video game toy before discovering all the cool details, includiitshis movable legs, opening mo,uth and rotating tail. The set also includes a small Klomberry bush with detachable Klomberries so kids can act out agitating Klombo to make him mad before feeding him Klomberries to make friends."

"It also includes minifigures of Island Adventure Peely and Oro, who attach to the back of Klombo to encourage imaginative role play.A cool gift for gamers of all ages, this awesome animal toy includes an exciting digital bonus item. Players scan a QR code on the building instructions to redeem the Island Adventure Peely Outfit in the LEGO Fortnite video game. Set contains 1,084 pieces."

