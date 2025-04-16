Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Snake Eyes Travels Back to 1991 with New G.I.Joe Classified Figure

Yo Joe! Hasbro is back with a new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures as the fight between good and evil continues

Article Summary Hasbro revives 1991's Snake Eyes with a new G.I. Joe Classified figure.

The figure boasts a tactical blue and gray outfit and red goggles.

Includes two katanas, a grappling hook, and a submachine gun.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, releasing in October 2025.

Hasbro continues to keep the legacy of the Joes alive with even more G.I. Joe Classified Series figures. A new wave of Joes and Cobra Operative are here, including the return of the legendary Snake Eyes. This new 6" release is undoubtedly a blast from the past as Hasbro unveils a return to the 90s with the Snake Eyes Commando V4 Classified figure. Originally released in 1991, this iconic design for the iconic Joe featured a departure from his usually all-black stealth look. The V4 version showcased a striking new design with a tactical blue and gray outfit and red goggles, adding a more high-tech appearance.

This hero is back to hone his skills to perfection with this look that Hasbro has nicely recreated from its nostalgic 1991 release. As for accessories, Snake Eyes will feature two red katanas that can be sheathed on his back, along with a grappling hook and a submachine gun. Pre-orders for the new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, and he is set for an October 2025 release.

G.I.Joe Classified Series #165 Snake Eyes (v4)

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Snake Eyes comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Snake Eyes figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces including 2 swords, backpack sheath, grappling hook with line, and weapon accessory."

"Snake Eyes honed his combat skills as a Long Range Recon Patrol trooper in Southeast Asia and perfected his mystical martial arts techniques with the same Ninja clan that produced Storm Shadow. Although he is as equally adept with submachine guns as he is with swords, Snake Eyes is most dangerous and unpredictable when he's armed and cornered."

