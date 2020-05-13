Blade Faces the Daylight with Mezco Toyz Exclusive Figure

Blade is back and he is here and ready to take the fight to the vampires. This figure is a Mezco Toyz Exclusive for their One: 12 Collective collection. The figure is wearing a tactical vest and he comes with multiple interchangeable pieces and accessories. For the heads, one will have swappable sunglasses and there will be a secondary head sculpt that features no sunglasses and an aggressive face. There will be 12 swappable hands altogether with 6 for both left and right hands. As for the weapons, Blade has come prepared with a pump-action shotgun that includes a shoulder strap, handgun, and submachine gun that both have removable magazines. The Daywalker will also come with a more personal touch with his sword with sheath, vampire stakes, and boomerang blades. His display base has the Blade logo and will come with a posing rod for the perfect dynamic display.

Blade is fully detailed and highly articulated. This version is more comic book designed rather than the film design which is nice. This figure is packed with accessories and it defiantly helps with the aesthetic of the figure. This is one figure that any Defenders, Blade, or Marvel fan will want to add to their growing collection. The One:12 Collective Blade Exclusive Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $85. The figure is expected to ship after May 25tth so collectors won't have to wait too long to get their hands on him. Links are live already and you can find him located here

"Undetectable in all black, the One:12 Collective Blade is outfitted in a tactical armor vest with a sleeveless t-shirt underneath and a removable duty belt that holds both of his boomerang blades. He comes with two head portraits, capturing his vengeful nature. Creatures of the night do not stand a chance. The Daywalker comes well-equipped for a manhunt with accessories including a customized submachine gun with removable magazines, a pump-action shotgun with shoulder strap, a handgun with removable magazines, his signature sword with removable sheath, boomerang blades, striking stakes, and of course, sunglasses. Infused with all of a vampire's powers but few of their weaknesses and determined to avenge his mother's death, Eric Brooks arms himself with weapons that are fatal to the undead and fashioned himself into the vampire hunter known as Blade."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BLADE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand-painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16 cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of sword-holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of stake holding hand (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hand (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of martial arts posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Sleeveless t-shirt

Tactical armor vest

Motorcycle pants

Duty belt (removable) with boomerang blade harness

Left thigh harness for stakes

Right thigh harness for handgun

Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) customized submachine gun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) customized shotgun with pump-action movement & shoulder strap

One (1) customized handgun with two (2) removable magazines (fits into thigh holster)

One (1) sword with removable sheath

Two (2) boomerang blades

Six (6) stakes (fit into thigh holster)

Four (4) pairs of removable sunglasses

One (1) gun blast FX

One (1) gun firing FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Blade figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.