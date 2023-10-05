Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Bo-Katan Gets Her Own Bounty with Star Wars Holocomm Collection

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

The Queen of Mandalore has arrived, and it appears she has become a new target for some bounty hunters. Hasbro has just announced a new line of Star Wars: The Black Series figures, and Bo-Katan Kryze has made the cut. This new wave of figures is called the Holocomm Collection and gives new life to some peg warmers. Each figure features a new translucent hologram design and will come with its very own holo puck. These pucks will light up for about 30 minutes and will bring each figure to life as if they were a hologram message or bounty. Bo-Katan will now join The Mandalorian and Axe Woves in the line. This is a very fun set of figures that will be incredible to display in any Star Wars collection. Each Holocomm Collection figure will be released exclusively at different retailers and Bo-Katan is a Target Exclusive. She is set to release in December 2023, priced at $34.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet but will be found here.

Star Wars: The Black Series Bo-Katan Holocomm Collection

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version of Bo-Katan Kryze, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars collectors can display this fully articulated Han Solo 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with unique deco in their collections

INCLUDES BOUNTY CHIP: This collectible figure comes with 2 blaster accessories, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack, also includes a bounty chip for display — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up

LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!

TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target.

