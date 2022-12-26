Boba Fett is Rearmored with MAFEX's Newest Star Wars Release

New adventures await the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett as Medicom debuts their latest MAFEX figure. Coming to Star Wars fans from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Boba is back and in his shiny new armor. Rearmored Boba is beautifully crafted, and features fabric elements and two head sculpts with a helmet and unmasked sculpt. This bounty hunter is looking for new adventures, and a legacy of his own, and Medicom have included the right accessories to show he means business.

The Book of Boba Fett was a fantastic series, but it is time to get Boba back into the business. This deadly bounty hunter made a name for himself even before the Sarlacc Pit. MAFEX is helping this deadly hunter get work done with a nice set of swappable pieces and accessories. Boba will come with a flamethrower attachment, knee rocket, blaster, pistol, hook line, and jetpack with blast effects for the boosters and rocket. If you need a new Boba figure, then to look no further this bad boy is priced at $104.99. He is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Boba Fett is Back and Ready to Conquer the Galaxy

"From "The Mandalorian" comes a new MAFEX action figure of Boba Fett! Two interchangeable heads are included, so you can display Boba Fett with his iconic helmet on, or swap it with a helmet off version to reveal his face! The neck collar and waist cloth have been recreated using real fabric to better capture their appearance. He comes equipped with a Blaster Rifle and Blaster Pistol, and effect parts are included for his jet pack and more! A posable figure stand is included. Don't miss this one for your collection!"

Figure Size: About 160mm tall

Code: MEDMAFEX-201

JAN Code: 4530956472010

Release Date: 2023/12/31