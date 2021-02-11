Boba Fett Will Return As Hot Toys Teases New The Mandalorian Figure

One of the biggest events to come from the newest season of The Mandalorian was Boba Fett's return. This infamous bounty hunter has been out of commission since his unfortunate fall into the Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine. While some comic books dived into the return of the bounty hunter, nothing was ever official, not until now. After 37 years, Boba Fett blessed Star Wars fan's TVs once again, and we could not have asked for a better return. Hot Toys knows this return was important and special, and now it looks like they will be releasing a figure for the event. That is right, Hot Toys have teased the Return of Boba Fett figure with a simple image, but that's all we needed.

The image shows off Boba Feet with his weathered and old armor that was in possession of Cobb Vanth after his fall. The bounty hunter how has reclaimed the armor once again with his black robes underneath. Since this is a simple teaser image, not much else is known, but we do get some glimpses of what is to come. We get to see he will come with one of his pistols and his armor attachments like his jet pack and flamethrower. Hopefully, we can get effect accessories for this but the real question is will he be able to be unmasked? Boba Fett's scarred face was finally revealed in The Mandalorian, and he was showing quite often without his helmet on in the show. I hope Hot Toys can give fans the ability to display this option as well with their figure release. Stay tuned for more info on the upcoming Return of Boba Fett figure as soon as it gets a full reveal. Star Wars fans can check out some of the other upcoming Mandalorian figures coming soon from Hot Toys.