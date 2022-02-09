Boba Fett's Throne Room Coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Today kicked off another Star Wars live stream event from Hasbro that was mainly filled with rereleases once again. However, all was not lost, and Hasbro did end their reveals with some mighty love for The Book of Boba Fett with a brand new playset. Boba Fett's Throne Room is coming to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a massive set that is filled with detail and accessories. Step insides Jabba's Palace once again as we witness the newly appointed Bib Fortuna who took over Jabba's affairs after his death. The set will include a Vintage Collection Bib Fortuna with staff and his more "enlarged" look, adding a nice new figure to showcase your Boba Fett with. To make things even better, the set will stand 10" tall, 10.5" deep, as well as 20" wide and will come with 50 accessories!

Adjust Boba Fett's Throne Room how you like with a massive assortment of display pieces from plates, cups, meats, stands, and a meat rack with a spinning feature. The throne can be removed, and the platform can even move, just like in the films and The Book of Boba Fett. The entire playset is beautifully detailed with wettings sculpt, sandy interior, and the perfect set of pieces to make it stand out. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Throne Room will come with a massive price tag at $229.99. Hasbro Pulse will be receiving this playlet as their newest exclusive, and collectors will be to pre-order this set tomorrow at 1Pm EST here; with it is set to release in Summer 2023.

"Check out the newest reveal from the Star Wars live stream! The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Throne Room, featuring premium detail inspired by Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett! This playset is decked out with premium, series-inspired accessories, and exclusive Bib Fortuna (Tatooine) figure with Kenner-inspired staff accessory! Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse beginning February 10th at 1:00pm ET!"