Boss Fight Studio Reveals Two Exclusive H.A.C.K.S BBTS Figures

Boss Fight Studio is back with two more amazing figures from their Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. that is exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store. Standing roughly 4" tall, B'an Ran Shi the Hobgoblin and General Bah-sak, the Red Knight, are ready for action. Both figures are highly detailed, highly articulated, and come with accessories. Both the Hobgoblin and Red Knight will come with a blister-card package, are limited edition, and can only be found exclusively on Big Bad Toy Store. B'an Ran Shi the Hobgoblin is priced at $27.99, and the General Bah-sak the Red Knight is priced at $34.99, and they can be found here. Make sure you check out some of the other awesome Boss Fight Studio figures here.

"The Knights of Asperity are wraiths possessing the ability to wield incredible power but lack corporeal form. Consequently, their ability to affect the physical realm is limited unless they find suitable host bodies as a means of channeling their vast energies. General Bah-sak and his outriders represent the vanguard of the larger Asperity army, scouting ahead to find humans and elves to use as hosts. They run down potential victims using their armored, magically infused steeds, never resting for a moment when the hunt is on."

Approximately 4 inches (10.16cm)

Made of plastic

Highly articulated figure

BBTS Shared exclusive

Blister-carded action figure

Limited edition

"Residing in swamps, fens, and bogs, the B'an Ran Shi are carnivorous goblins with an insatiable desire for meat. They travel from their homes in the wetlands in packs ranging in size from twenty to fifty. The hobgoblins attack farms and homesteads raiding cattle, pigs, and horses, and then return to their habitats to feast. On those occasions when they cannot find livestock, they will kidnap humans, elves, and even Orcs. Their spiked tails and fingernails are coated with a poison that paralyzes but keeps prey alive for days so that the flesh is fresh when it is time to eat."

