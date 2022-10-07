RSVLTS New TMNT x Street Fighter Collection is a Total Knockout!

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the hit Capcom fighting game Street Fighter. This legendary game has made its way through the generations with plenty of sequels and is still going strong. With a big event like 35 years, we are starting to see some sweet collaborations with other franchises like Transformers, Power Rangers, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The TMNT collab has been extremely fun, showcasing video game throwbacks for each as they go toe-to-shell. Fans can now bring this climatic battle of martial arts home as hit clothing company RSVLTS debuts their latest button-down collection! Two shirts are featured in this set featuring both modern and 8-bit versions of this legendary showdown; this includes:

TMNT x Street Fighter – Battle of the Bits

This pizza party has gotten a little out of hand, and now only one legendary martial arts team can come out on top. RSVLTS captures our favorite turtles, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, taking on the might and fury of Ryu, Guile, Chun-Li, and Ken. A nice 8-bit design is featured here, showing off both classic video game appearances of these fighters, making it an actual Battle of the Bits. This battle might rage on in your wardrobe, but the calming green and blue design will keep you stylish all day.

TMNT x Street Fighter – Double KO

The Battle of the Bits is getting an upgraded design as RSVLTS debuts its Double KO button-down. Both teams are back for a rematch as Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mickey are together again, taking on Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, and Guile once more. A nice black and white design are featured here, with each fighter getting a punch and kick of color. Updated modern art is featured here, showing that their feud has excelled off of the screen, making sure your style is a total knockout.

These are a must-own collection for any TMNT and Street Fighter fan out there. RSVLTS capture two different eras of style for these fighters, and while they are both nearly the same concept, they are on their own level. This new capsule collection is going to be launching Saturday, 10/8 at 4 PM EST on the RSLVTS site here as well as their app. If you need more Turtles in your life, then be sure to check out some of the other impressive button-downs RSVLTS has to offer here. Stay tuned for more turtle news coming out of NYCC, and if you are attending the New York Convention, then be sure to stop by the RSVLTS booth to snag up a First-to-Market TMNT Polo…stay tuned for a full reveal. Cowabunga Dudes!