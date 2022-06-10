Boss Fight Studio Debuts New Original Toy Line: Saurozoic Warriors

Things are about to get weird, and that is not a bad thing as Boss Fight Studio has some new toys for us. Boss Fight Studio is quite known for its work with The Umbrella Academy, as well as the other classic comic book character with Popeye, Flash Gordon, and The Phantom. Their original action figure line Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S is another beloved set, and most of these lines come in at a 1/18 (3.75") scale. However, things are getting bigger and stranger as they announce their new original line of action figures with the Saurozoic Warriors. Move over Street Sharks; there are some new wacky heroes and villains to rock your collection. Boss Fight Studio has stories, background, and plenty already set up for the Saurozoic Warriors, and they can describe it best:

65 million years ago Earth's dinosaurs were scientifically advanced far beyond present-day humanity. Their civilization was peaceful with the goal of understanding the universe and the planet they call home.This golden age was not to last. Asteroids were detected which doomed their kind. To avoid disaster, they created an unstable warp gate to a distant world with hopes to save who they could. A small fraction of their knowledge, tools, and weapons made it with the elite citizens to establish a new civilization on Sauria. Tales of Earth became myth and legend. Sauria's powerful lords jealously guard what remains of the tech that survived. There is a growing rebel movement across Sauria seeking to throw off the shackles of tyranny. Soon a spark will ignite a fire that may consume the entire world…

The first line of Boss Fight Studios Saurozoic Warriors will consist of four 6" figures. This will consist of Marr Ossis (a Stegosaurus Bounty Hunter), Triax Skiver (a Triceratops Tribal Leader), Range Brakhion (the Long-Neck Gun for Hire), and lastly, the Ceratopsian Guards. The Guards are easily army builders, and each figure comes with its own weapons. Boss Fight Studio put a lot of effort into this line, and it really shows with some fantastic backstories and unique characteristics to make it a fun new line to collect. Each member of the Saurozoic Warriors are priced at $29.99, and sadly, no release date is known. Pre-orders for the line are finally live and can be found here and here. Check out all of the dino warriors below, and stay tuned for more updates on the line as they come.

"Marr Ossis – A member of the vicious Therapod tribe, Marr Ossis (aka Marr-O) takes the dirtiest jobs no one else wants with allegiance to whomever is paying most handsomely. His latest bounty is to capture the rogue Triax Skiver and return the stolen goods to the lords who horde them. To keep him focused on task, he's been given some of the advanced weapons guarded so jealously by the lords. While not particularly bright, Marr is a cruel fighter, using his brute force along with blades and razor-sharp back spines slice his enemies. Marr Ossis arrives equipped for a good fight with a knife, brand new mega blaster and armor."

"Triax Skiver – Once a Ceratops Guard serving his tribal leader, Triax Skiver discovered a dark secret; his leader was hoarding knowledge and technology that could improve the lives of everyone in Sauria. Not content to just sit by, he stole as many of the forbidden plans and tools as he could carry and left the city in the dead of night. Now with a bounty on his head, unable to return home, Triax Skiver tries to stay one step ahead of those who chase him. He's heard tales of a hidden society of exiled scholars and teachers and won't rest until he finds them and brings the knowledge he stole to help all the citizens of Sauria. A world-renowned warrior, Triax Skiver uses a variety of custom ammunition in his revolver to take down his opponents. He arrives ready for battle with a Halberd ax, two blaster pistols, a knife, 2 smoke grenades, and armor."

"Range Brakhion – On the surface, Range Brakhion is your normal "gun for hire." In truth, he is a spy for his tribe, The Sauropods. Hunting Triax Skiver under the guise of a paid quest, his true goal is to find Triax, and steal the materials for his people. With hopes of leading his people someday after this huge victory, Range searches the land for Triax, armed for the upcoming battle with a poison-tipped knife, rocket axe, blaster rifle, and armor."

"Ceratopsian Guard – Handpicked by the leader of the Ceratopsian tribe, members of the Ceratops Guard pledge absolute loyalty to their leader. For generations they have policed the lands, ensuring the strict rules are obeyed by the powerless. After their former captain Triax Skiver fled with the valuable contents from the vaults, they pursued relentlessly until the trail went cold. Angry at their inability to capture one they thought they knew, they doubled their efforts to find other criminals."

"They arrest and punish all who dare complain about living and working conditions. Hunting criminals in packs, the guards are relentless. Anger grows in the city, however the guards are armed with the finest and most powerful weapons available and none have tried to rise against them… yet. While rarely seen alone, each guard is outfitted handsomely with their own spear, blaster pistol, knife, 2 smoke grenades, gas mask, and armor."