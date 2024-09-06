Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Unveils New 1/12 Beast Tamer Warlord Figure

Boss Fight Studio has debuted their latest set of Epic H.A.C.K.S. Core 1:12 Scale Action Figures with the Delger Bat: Beast Tamer Warlord

The Delger Bat: Beast Tamer Warlord figure features 30 points of articulation and numerous swappable parts.

Create your own customized army with this versatile figure, priced at $39.99 and set for a Q3 2025 release.

New waves also include Cosmic Peacekeeper, Amazon Warriors, and Space Pirates for expansive collection options.

Time and space collide as Boss Fight Studio expands its Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. 1/18 scale line of action figures into a new format. Epic H.A.C.K.S. has arrived, bringing a new set of 6" tall figures that feature 30 points of articulation and swappable parts. These figures in the line have the ability to swap parts, allowing for new customization options for collectors. Wave 1 consisted of some themed skeletons rising up, but now heroes and villains arrive from across time, including the Beast Tamers! Boss Fight has unveiled their new Delger Bat figure, which is a legendary barbarian warlord with an army of gold-masked warriors.

Build your army and conquer your collection with this impressive 6" release hat that comes with swappable heads and helmets. Create Delger Bat or his army with this release, and figures like this show that the toy original is still alive. The Beast Tamers Epic H.A.C.K.S. army builder is priced at $39.99, set for a Q3 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live through Boss Fight. Be on the lookout for other characters in this new wave with Cosmic Peacekeeper, Amazon Warriors, and Space Pirates.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Delger Bat: Beast Tamer Warlord

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Delger Bat is a legendary barbarian warlord, greatest of the Beast Tamers! He has amassed an army of gold-masked warriors and countless savage beasts in his quest to conquer more territory! Fully articulated figure includes three sets of interchangeable hands, knife, saber, two sheaths, helmet, hair, shield, alternate general head, alternate masked warrior head, and figure stand."

