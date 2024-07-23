Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman/Spawn Variant Greg Capullo Statue

Spawn is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest 1:8 scale resin statue bringing the artwork of Greg Capullo to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases 1:8 Greg Capullo-statue based on Batman/Spawn.

Statue showcases detailed Spawn with his iconic flowing cape.

Limited edition collectible, hand-numbered and aimed at diehard fans.

Pre-orders available now for January 2025 release, priced at $499.99.

The recent Batman/Spawn crossover comic brought together two of the most iconic characters from different comic book universes. It was written by Todd McFarlane and illustrated by Greg Capullo and was a highly anticipated collaboration. We have seen these two together on the same pages before, back in 1994, and it was over 20 years since they reunited on the comic book pages. However, something has pitted these two together, and now it's the Dark Knight versus the Hellspawn. McFarlane Toys is surely backing the corner of the supernatural anti-hero Spawn, and they have a new statue to prove just that.

Inspired by the variant Greg Capullo comic cover of Batman/Spawn, Al Simmons is back for this highly detailed 1:8 resin statue that features the anti-hero brooding with his signature jagged and flowing cape. This 15" tall statue is packed with some gorgeous detail keeping Spawn's signature style to life throughout this piece. Image Comics fans will want to act fast with these bad boys as they are limited edition and will be hand-numbered on the base. Collectors will have to fork over $499.99 to get their hands on this Greg Capullo Spawn statue, and pre-orders are live on McFarlaneToysStore with a January 2025 release.

Spawn (Spawn/Batman) 1:8 Statue by Greg Capullo

"Inspired by the Batman/Spawn variant cover by Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane, comes this stunning Spawn resin statue. With a masterful sculpt, Capullo's art style is perfectly captured with the highlight of the sculpt being his trademark flowing, jagged and endless cape."

This high-end resin statue featuring Spawn is the first of its kind in many years and is an essential pickup for any diehard collector.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 15" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on the art of Greg Capullo.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Figures and Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!