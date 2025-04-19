Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra's Major Bludd Returns to Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series

Yo Joe! Hasbro is back with a new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures as the fight between good and evil continues

Article Summary Major Bludd returns to G.I. Joe Classified Series with updated detail and articulation, embodying a modern villain.

Originally from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Bludd is a tactical genius clashing often with Cobra leaders.

The figure features red and black armor, a metal arm, removable helmet, and various weapons and accessories.

Pre-orders are live for Major Bludd, priced at $24.99, releasing in October 2025, enhancing villain collections.

Major Bludd is one of Cobra's earliest and deadliest mercenaries and is now back with a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure. Bludd debuted in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #15 and even had his own action figure in 1983. He is a former soldier of fortune from Australia or Britain (depending on the continuity) who brings ruthless military experience to Cobra. Bludd is often portrayed as a tactical genius and assassin while occasionally clashing with other Cobra leaders like Destro and even Cobra Commander. Major Bludd is not a stranger to Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series, but a new release is here that will not be a retailer exclusive.

This new Classified release adds an updated, more modern version of the Cobra Operative to the collection with impressive detail and articulation. Bludd is suited with some fun red and black armor with a nicely crafted metal arm and will feature a removable helot and necklace. Other accessories will include a removable backpack and two pistols, one of which can be holstered. Add more villains to your G.I. Joe Classified Series, and pre-orders are already live for $24.99 with an October 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #166 Major Bludd

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Major Bludd comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Major Bludd figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, necklace of dog tags, helmet, backpack, 2 missiles, and weapon accessories."

"Major Bludd is a total mercenary slime who would think nothing of renting out his own grandmother as a tackling dummy. Wanted on three continents just on general principles, he is adept with plastic explosives, long range sniper rifles, garrotes, blunt instruments, poisoned ice picks, Saturday Night Specials and anything with nasty spikes sticking out of it."

