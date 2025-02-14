Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand new Big Bad Toy Store exclusive Batman Year Two figure from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Discover the exclusive Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two by McFarlane Toys, limited to 3,000 pieces.

Features both fabric and stylized capes, a Batarang, and a cemetery base for dynamic display.

Inspired by Batman: Year Two by Mike W. Barr and Todd McFarlane, capturing the comic's essence.

Available for pre-order at Big Bad Toy Store for $49.99, releasing April 2025.

Years ago, McFarlane Toys debuted an impressive Batman Year Two DC Multiverse figure that was a Target Exclusive. It was the first figure to receive a fabric cape along with removable arms, a hard shell cape, and a graveyard display base. Batman: Year Two was written by Mike W. Barr and illustrated by Todd McFarlane, which followed Bruce Wayne's struggle in Gotham after becoming the Dark Knight. The comic and the artwork were incredible, and the Toddfather loves to bring his art to action figure form. This figure was hard to get when it dropped at Target, but now, McFarlane Toys is bringing the Year Two Batman back for a new DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusive to the Big Bad Toy Store.

Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this figure is back in all of its glory with a new black and white deco. Everything returns for this release with fabric and hard shell cape, collectible art card, swappable hands, a Batarang, and a graveyard display base with a tombstone. If you missed the original release, this might be a nice opportunity to add one to your collection. Pre-orders are already live on Big Bad Toy Store for $$49.99 and an April 2025 release.

Batman Year Two Black and White Accent Edition Gold Label

"After failing miserably to defeat the Reaper, Batman must consider fighting fire with fire, which unfortunately puts him at deadly odds with the Gotham City Police Department. Forced to then work with Joe Chill as a result, the man responsible for killing his parents, Batman must do what he can to put an end to the Reaper's tyranny, even if it goes against his best interest."

Product Features:

Batman™ Year Two is featured in a black and white suit with pops of blue accents

Batman™ includes, a large stylized cape, a fabric cape, a batarang, 2 alternate hands and a cemetery base

The Large Stylized cape can be removed from the figure and replaced with the fabric cape by removing the figure's head. Arms are removable as well to fit the stylized cape on the figure, and then can be reassembled by popping them back in to the figure

