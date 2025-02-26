Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Announces New Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventures Playsets

Get ready for a walk in the park, the Jurassic Park that is, as a new set of collectibles are here like Mattel's mew Rebirth Micro Adventures

Article Summary Mattel's Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventures offer miniature dino playsets with iconic dinosaurs.

Enjoy T-Rex and Spinosaurus-inspired sculpts that open to reveal a hidden micro adventure world.

Each playset includes 3 micro figures and interactive features for endless Jurassic fun.

Pocket-sized fun priced at $19.99, launching Spring 2025, perfect for dino fans on the go.

Jurassic World Rebirth has finally been revealed and is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, adding to the Jurassic Park mythos. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film has a truly stellar cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, and it takes place five years after the start of the Jurassic World Dominion. This film follows the loose dinos not taking so well to Earth, and they have once again been confined. The plot centers on a high-stakes mission to a forbidden island, once the original Jurassic Park research facility. They are sent to extract Dino DNA from three of the biggest dinosaurs on the island, but things are surely not going to go as planned. New dinosaurs are on this island, and Mattel was sure to get a jump start on Jurassic World Rebirth collectibles, including new Micro Adventures.

Own your very new miniature dinosaur playset with T-Rex and Spinosaurus-inspired sculpts. Each "head" opens up to reveal a miniature world with three micro figures, each featuring some iconic dinosaurs from this forbidden island. Inside each dinosaur is a nicely sculpted playset featuring dinosaur bones, water, and everything you need for miniature fun that can now be taken on the go. Both of these Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventure Playsets are priced at $19.99 and are set for a Spring 2025 release.

Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventures Playsets Announced

"Bring Jurassic World Rebirth thrills home, and take them along with you anywhere, with a Micro Adventures playset! Prop open the dino head-shaped playset to reveal a miniature world of fun inspired by the movie settings. With 4 finger- activated features and 3 included micro figures, this is a dinosaur lover's dream."

"The dinosaur head even provides chomping fun when folded up! Figures fit securely on pegs throughout the environment and the set folds up neatly so it can be taken along for travel or kept packed up at home ready for playtime. Different designs available; each playset sold separately and subject to availability."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!