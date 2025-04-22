Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Gives Closer Look at Metamorpho from Superman (2025)

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled new collection for the film

Article Summary Get a first look at Metamorpho, set to debut in Superman (2025) from DC Comics and McFarlane Toys.

Explore Metamorpho's transformation from adventurer Rex Mason to the Element Man.

Discover the new lifelike Metamorpho figure by McFarlane, including alternate hands and an art card.

Pre-order the Metamorpho DC Multiverse figure, releasing June 2025, and elevate your superhero collection.

Superman (2025) is a few months away, as DC Comics fans are finally starting to see more about the upcoming film. A new behind-the-scenes trailer was revealed last week, and it included a look at some new characters in the film. One of which was the debut of the first live-action version of Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason. Metamorpho is an interesting character, and many might know him from the pages of DC Comics or, more importantly, Justice League Unlimited. In that cartoon, Rex is a former soldier who turns into an adventurer and becomes Metamorpho after being exposed to a chemical by Simon Stagg.

Simon thought his daughter deserved better and tricked Rex by locking him in a machine, exposing him to a chemical. This act would alter his body, allowing him to transform his limbs into all of the elements, and into solid, liquid, or gas forms. It will be interesting to see his story in the upcoming Superman film, and McFarlane Toys would agree as they debut their new DC Multiverse Metamorpho figure for the upcoming film. This depiction adds a more realistic take on the hero, and he will be likened to the actor Anthony Carrigan and features extra hands. Pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99 with a June 2025 release date.

Metamorpho (Superman Movie) DC Multiverse

"Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho or The Element Man, is an eerie, haunted bald man, with an ashen white face and a body that can be composed of different substances – clay, metal, and elements far more dangerous."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Metamorpho includes 2 alternate hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figure.

