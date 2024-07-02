Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, garfield

Boss Fight Studio Unveils New Garfield Action Figure Collection

Boss Fight Studio has unveiled a brand new collection for their action figure line as Garfield and his pet friends come to life

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio reveals new Garfield action figures with accessories.

Classic characters Garfield, Nermal, and Odie come with multiple articulation.

Each figure priced at $24.99, with a projected release in the second quarter of 2025.

Pre-orders for the Garfield collection are now available online.

Garfield is back, and not for a brand new full-length animated feature film, but with new action figures from Boss Fight Studio. Garfield is an iconic orange tabby cat that was created by Jim Davis and made his debut in the comic strip Garfield back on June 19, 1978. He is known for his love of lasagna, disdain for Mondays, and lazy demeanor, and he has become a beloved character worldwide because of it. Boss Fight Studio is bringing this lasagna-loving cat and some of his friends to life with a new set of adorable 5" figures.

Three characters have already been revealed, starting with Garfield himself, who gets his iconic teddy bear, a tray of lasagna, single lasagna, and swappable base plates. The fun does not end there as Nermal, often dubbed "the world's cutest kitten," is also ready for some new adventures. Nermal will come with swappable eyes, a ball of yarn, and a shipping box gag. Lastly, Boss Fight Studio is also bringing Odie to the party, the lovable but silly dog that comes with a swappable tongue, wagging tail, and dog bowl. Each Garfield figure is priced at $24.99, is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Boss Fight Studio Welcomes Garfield & Friends

"Our rotund orange star, Garfield, now has his own action figure with 25 points of articulation, a tray of lasagna, swappable expressions, and his teddy bear Pooky! Recreate your favorite Garfield adventures or create new ones! The world's cutest kitten, Nermal, now has his own action figure with 17 points of articulation, swappable closed eyes, a ball of yarn, and a box to be mailed to far-off lands! Add some cuteness to your collection! The sweet but goofy Odie now has his own action figure with 17 points of articulation, his food dish, a swappable tongue-out mouthpiece, and a swappable wagging-effect tail! Perfect for every Garfield fan."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!