BoxLunch Gets Radical New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

Cowabunga dudes! BoxLunch is bringing some Turtle Power to Life with a brand-new apparel collection that is totally radical

Cowabunga dudes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, have invaded BoxLunch with an impressive new collection. Whether you are relaxing in the sewer, grabbing a slice, or taking on Shredder, then BoxLunch has you covered. This set is inspired by the hit animated cartoon from 1987 as well as the TMNT comics from over the years. A variety of shirts feature capturing all four turtles with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo action or just hanging out. BoxLunch even dropped themed hats, pins, and socks for each ninja. There is more than just clothes in this launch, with housewares like shot glasses to even a themed ramen bowl to cook up some justice after a long day of training. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have never looked so good, and fans can check out the release below, as well as find the collection online (here) and in stores now!

BoxLunch Debuts a New Cowabunga Collection

"Calling all pizza-loving, crime-fighting Turtles fans! BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is launching its latest merchandise collection, inspired by the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books and the original animated series. Apparel, including T-shirts, raglan tees, and the iconic pizza Turtles flannel, feature all four Turtles and their love for cheesy pizza. A matching woven shirt and shorts set add a stylish summer look that transports fans back to the classic era of their favorite anthropomorphic Turtle brothers."

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles nostalgia doesn't stop there. Fans can choose their favorite Turtle to accent their look with character-specific socks and hats featuring Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, or Leonardo. Add character, pizza box, and spinning pizza pins to accessorize and complete any look."

"An assortment of housewares, including Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael character pillows, will add a touch of TMNT magic to any home. Fans can enjoy a bowl of delicious ramen in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ramen bowl or create recipes from the exclusive TMNT pizza cookbook that comes with a character apron, served up in a pizza box. For those sunny days, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles car sunshade will protect vehicles while showcasing their Turtle Power pride."

