Get A Cal Kestis Lightsaber with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Game Bundle

It was not long ago that we got our first gameplay trailer for the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This game looks incredible, and a whole new journey awaits Cal Kestis during the Dark Times. A Star Wars game like this deserves a special Collector's Edition game bundle, and Limited Run Games is dishing out just that. Like most collectors' edition releases, the bundle features a steel book, a copy of the game, and some add-on bonus. However, the one thing that truly stands out is the included full-size and functional replica Cal Kestis's lightsaber hilt. This Star Wars replica is a thing of beauty, and it has seemingly been the only other replica of Cal Kestis to be offered outside of Disney Parks: Galaxy's Edge. While a blade is not included, one can be connected to it, bringing the lightsaber to life for any fans collection. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition is priced at $299, is offered for PS5, Xbox, and PC. Collectors can find the pre-production pre-orders are already live and found right here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition Includes

"STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order™. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on a region-free physical disc for the PlayStation 5. This is a limited pre-order. This item has a limited quantity of 5,000."

Full-Size Functional Cal Kestis Replica Lightsaber Hilt Blade sold separately

Premium Magnetic Box (holds Lightsaber Hilt)

Certificate of Authenticity

Official SteelBook

Physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5

Obi-Wan Kenobi™ inspired "Jedi Survival" Cosmetic Pack The "Hermit" Cosmetic The "Hermit" Lightsaber Set The "Combustion" Blaster Set

