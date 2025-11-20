Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: F1: The Movie, lego

Brad Pitt Comes to LEGO with New Speed Champions F1: The Movie Set

The APXGP Team Race Car from F1: The Movie is coming to LEGO’s Speed Champion series and yes there is a Brad Pitt minifigure

F1: The Movie (2025), directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, follows a fictional Formula 1 team called APXGP. Hayes has come out of retirement to drive for the underdog team alongside rookie racer Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Things are now racing off the screen as LEGO is bringing F1: The Movie to their Speed Champions line with the new APXGP Team Race Car. Coming in at 268‑pieces, the APXGP Team is ready to hit the track with a fun new set that will measure 8" long and 3" wide, when fully built.

The APXGP team's signature black and gold deco is nicely captured here, and the set will include two LEGO minifigures with Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce. This will mark the first time Brad Pitt is featured in LEGO, so it is possible that this figure could be used for some fun custom creations, such as Bullet Train and Fight Club minifigures. Pre-orders for the Speed Champions APXGP Team Race Car F1: The Movie set are already live on the LEGO Store. The set is priced at $27.99 and is scheduled for release in January 2026.

APXGP Team Race Car from F1 The Movie

"Boys and girls ages 10 and up will be thrilled to build, display and race this LEGO® Speed Champions APXGP Team Race Car from F1® The Movie (77252). This brick-built model car kit includes many of the same design details from the version seen in the 2025 movie. This F1 toy car features design details from the movie car including its black and gold livery, sponsor stickers and wider rear tires imprinted with 'Pirelli'."

"The race car set also comes with 2 F1 driver minifigure characters from the movie: Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, each with individual helmets featuring their signature, a wig and a wrench, which can also be used to apply stickers and separate bricks. LEGO Speed Champions building sets make great gifts for kids and car fans who can build replicas of some of the world's most iconic vehicles. Set contains 268 pieces."

