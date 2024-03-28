Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Displate, star wars, The Mandalorian

Displate Introduces New 3D Metal Poster Styles with Displate Textra

Displate is introducing a new set of 3D metal posters that feature a 3D element with Star Wars and more getting on the new style

Article Summary Displate unveils Textra, a new line of 3D metal posters with textured effects.

Over 250 Textra designs available, starting at $69, from franchises like Star Wars.

The Mandalorian and Grogu featured in Textra; a textured, elevated artwork style.

Displate Textra transforms walls with a blend of 3D effects and selective finishes.

Get ready to enhance your growing collections with Displate, as makers of one-of-a-kind metal posters have announced their latest venture with Textra. A new dimension awaits as their popular metal posters are getting a 3D effect, taking popular landscapes, characters, and more to new heights. The new style will start with over 250 designs offered in the extra format and will come in at $69 each. Collectors will be able to bring home new pieces from popular franchises like Marvel Comics, Call of Duty, Harry Potter, Dungeons & Dragons, and Star Wars. Thanks to our friends over at Displate, we were able to get a closer look at the impressive Textra style of metal posters with the help of The Mandalorian.

The Textra series is a new and unique concept that really has not been marketed before, which is pretty neat. Unlike other options that Displate offered, the new Textra designs are pretty sleek and does help add new depth to any collection that it is placed in. With our The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster, Mando's armor is textured, elevated, and stands out from the backdrop. There is even a nice finish on Din Djarin and Grogu that the sunset does not have, only adding to the intrigue and uniqueness of this type of metal poster. Collectors can start looking for their very own Textra metal poster now right on Displate, with plenty of options to choose from.

Displate Takes Your Poster Game to New 3D Levels with Textra

"Today, Displate, makers of one-of-a-kind metal posters, announces Textra, challenging the status quo of traditional, two-dimensional posters with a first-of-its-kind 3D metal poster. Textra brings fans and collectors into another dimension of their passions, immersing them in designs with incredible textures and 3D effects that energize the characters and scenes, making them more life-like on the wall. Fans can choose from more than 250 designs, with Textra designs starting at $69."

"Displate Textra represents an evolution of two-dimensional metal posters, pushing boundaries with a dynamic and immersive 3D experience. Displate Textra premium quality posters feature an exclusive blend of tangible textures, 3D contouring effects, and selective matte and gloss finishes to make fans' passions invigorate the walls. With this dimension and texture, Textra posters are a new take on the popular collectibles that are engaging, bringing passions in stunning designs and scenes one step closer to life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!