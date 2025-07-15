Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship Set Arrives with Lama Su

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like Jango Fett's Starship

Article Summary LEGO unveils Jango Fett's Starship set from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, featuring 707 bricks for builders.

The set includes exclusive minifigures: Jango Fett, young Boba Fett, and Kamino Prime Minister Lama Su.

Features like rotating wings, stud shooters, and a seismic charge-dropping button bring Star Wars action to life.

Launching August 2025 for $69.99, this LEGO Star Wars set is a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

Slave I, the iconic Firespray-class starship piloted by Jango Fett, plays a crucial role in the Star Wars prequel era. With its distinctive rotating design and vertical flight mode, the Slave I is heavily armed and is ready for action with blaster cannons, seismic charges, and advanced tracking systems. This is a must-have starship and easily helps with any bounty hunting missions from across the galaxy. LEGO is now bringing Jango Fett's ship for a new, smaller Star Wars set that features Jango, Boba, and the Kamino Prime Minister, Lama Su.

During the events of Attack of the Clones, Lama Su oversaw the Republic's secret clone army project, engineered from Jango Fett's DNA. This inclusion now gives Star Wars fans a new reason to snag up this set even if they have the recently dropped Ultimate Collector Series Slave I. Coming in at 707 pieces, the Firespray will measure 8" long, 8.5" wide, and 3.5" tall. It will have four stud shooters, a seismic charge dropping button, and rotating wings. Jango Fett, Boba Fett, and Lama Su are arriving with this new Star Wars LEGO Set in August 2025 for $69.99.

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship Set

"Let kids pretend-play as bounty hunter characters in their own LEGO® Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™ stories with Jango Fett's Starship (75433). This building toy for boys, girls and any fans aged 9 plus features a detailed LEGO brick recreation of Jango Fett's starship with a cockpit for 2 LEGO minifigures, 4 stud shooters, a seismic charge-dropping function and wings that rotate with gravity."

"A top Star Wars™ gift for kids, the set includes 3 LEGO minifigures: Jango Fett with 2 blaster pistols and a jetpack, Young Boba Fett and Lama Su. There is also a service cart that can be used to move the starship in play scenarios or as a stand to create fantasy decor between playtime. Want to enjoy quality building time with your young Star Wars fan? You can join in the fun as you build the Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship set for adults (75409, sold separately). Set 75433 contains 707 pieces."

