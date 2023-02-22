Bring Home Sideshow's Life-Size The Child for The Mandalorian Season 3 Get your Tracking Fob ready as the ultimate bounty is till out there with the Life-Size The Child Star Wars replica from Sideshow

The Mandalorian Season 3 arrives next week, and Star Wars fans could not be more excited. The intergalactic duo is back as Din Djarin, and Grogu set off for on a new adventure. With the arrival of the new season, you can not help but look back at this fantastic Disney+ series. Since the show arrived, we have seen a lot of collectibles arrive from all over with statues, figures, books, and even some replicas. One of which was one of the first major The Child collectibles, which arrived from Sideshow created in partnership with Legacy Effects. Grogu is precious cargo, and there is no better way to celebrate your love for the series than to bring one home!

That is right, we were able to get our hands on the Life-Size The Child Figure, thanks to Sideshow. As a dedicated Star Wars and The Mandalorian fan, this collectible was always on my list, and it is nothing less than spectacular. This bounty comes in at 16.5" tall, is placed on a base and comes with a magnetic Razor Crest knob. He is not articulated, but with the detail that they put into it, he does not need to be. Grogu literally comes to life right before your eyes with this beauty making this the ultimate The Mandalorian collectible. His outfit is cloth, his sculpt is remarkable, and his stare is just captivating, making you never want to put him down.

Sideshow Brings This Star Wars Bounty to Life

When it comes to Life-Size replicas, fans can alway get discouraged when it does not meet their expectations. However that is not the case with The Child and this piece brings the adorable critter right off your television screens and into your collection. He will pair nicely with your The Vintage Collection Razor Crest, your Mandalorian helmet, or any of your Star Wars figures. Fans will not need a tracking fob to score this bad boy as he is still available right from Sideshow right here. With Grogu hitting the screen again soon, you never know how long this bad boy will stay available, so be sure to get yours today. Be sure to also snag up all your The Mandalorian needs right here until new ones arrive for Season 3. C'mon baby! Do the magic hand thing.