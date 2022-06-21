Bring Home Your Love for Jazz with LEGO's New Ideas Jazz Quartet Set

It is time for a little smooth jazz, and LEGO helps music lovers bring it to life with a new Ideas set. The new Jazz Quartet set features the sweet music of jazz come to life with a brick-built figures of a pianist, bassist, trumpeter, and drummer. Each musician comes to life with their own musical instrument, with all four figures being able to displayed by themselves or in any position to choose. The set comes in at 1,606 pieces, with the Jazz Quartet coming in at 7.5" tall 17" long, and 6" wide. Music lovers will have an absolute blast building this set, and it will be a must own set for any Jazz fan out there. This quartet is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are set to go live right here on July 1, 2022.

"Get into your groove and compose a jazz masterpiece. Create your own LEGO® Ideas Jazz Quartet (21334) featuring brick-built figures of a pianist, bassist, trumpeter and drummer in dynamic poses, plus highly detailed buildable models of their instruments – a grand piano, double bass, trumpet and drum kit."

"This collectible display model makes a cool treat for yourself and the best gift for other jazz lovers and music fans in your life. Separate building instructions are included for each musician and instrument, so you can share the joyful creative experience with family, friends or bandmates. When the builds are complete, the quartet can be connected in whatever stage formation you prefer for display. Welcome to LEGO Sets for Adults, a curated selection of stylish, premium-quality models worthy of your spare time. Whatever your interests, there is a building set for you."

Build your own Jazz Quartet (21334) and feel the music – Recreate the atmosphere of an intimate jazz concert with this LEGO® Ideas display model of a quartet on stage and in full flow

A pianist, bassist, trumpeter and drummer – Build LEGO® figures of the musicians in dynamic poses with detailed models of their instruments and place them together however you want

Share the creative experience – The set comes with separate building instructions for each musician and their instrument, so you can build together with friends, family or bandmates

Fun gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 1,606-piece LEGO® Ideas set as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift to music fans, jazz lovers in particular

Home decor – This buildable jazz memorabilia set measures over 7.5 in. (20 cm) high, 17 in. (43 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep and is made for display in your home