Daredevil Takes on Hydro-Man with New Marvel Legends VHS 2-Pack

Hasbro is back with a brand new Marvel Legends VHS pack as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen gets a new cel-shaded release

Article Summary New Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Marvel Legends VHS 2-Pack features Daredevil and Hydro-Man.

Daredevil gets a cel-shaded design with new accessories, reminiscent of Frank Miller comics.

Hydro-Man returns with a refreshed look, boasting a brand-new translucent design.

The exclusive set, inspired by Spider-Man Animated Series, drops for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is back as he joins the Spider-Man: The Animated Series Marvel Legends VHS Line. A new Hasbro Pulse Exclusive 2-Pack is on the way featuring Daredevil and the villainous Hydro-Man. Daredevil will be cel-shaded, will have new accessories, and will give Marvel fans a new chance to acquire that popular fully articulated figure from the previous DD 3-Pack. On top of that, Hydro-Man makes his return to the Marvel Legends line with a brand-new translucent water look. Both of these figures are nicely crafted, and the cel-shaded on the Devil is pretty great, adding some Frank Miller Marvel Comics vibes.

It is nice to see that the Spider-Man: The Animated Series Marvel Legends VHS line is not done. It also sounds like that more of these Spidey 2-Packs will be on the way including sets where the characters might not have actually met in the show. As a Spider-Man, it is nice to see a new Hydro-Man come to life, and his translucent design is nice and better than his previous release. This is also not the first time we have seen an Animated Series, Daredevil, as the first one arrived in Wave 1 but featured his armored black outfit. Marvel Legends fans will be able to get their hands on this set today as pre-orders go live on 2/8 at 1 PM EST, exclusive to Hasbro Pulse.

Daredevil & Hydro-Man Marvel Legends VHS 2-Pack

"Marvel Legends Series is bringing the fight to your collection with the new Daredevil & Hydro-Man 2-Pack! Inspired by the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this multipack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging with series-inspired design and features 12 accessories to recreate your favorite moments from the iconic cartoon on your shelf! Available for pre-order exclusively on #HasbroPulse beginning February 8th at 1:00pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and at 2:00pm ET for all fans."

