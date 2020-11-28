Infinity War Celebrates the Birthday of Bruce Lee With New Statue

Infinity Studio is celebrating the birthday of legendary Chinese American actor, martial artist, philosopher Bruce Lee with a new life-size silicon bust. Standing roughly 30" tall, Bruce Lee is shown in his iconic yellow tracksuit from Game of Death. He has his nunchaku ready for action and is placed in a dynamic action pose. Infinity Studio has rooted all the hair and even achieved stubble by shaving the rooted hair for extra realism. This Bruce Lee statue goes the extra mile and has authentic palm and fingerprints.

Infinity Studio is raising the bar with the amity of detail that they capture in this statue. From rooted hair to his iconic jumpsuit, Bruce Lee fans will not want to miss out on this bust. The Life-Size Bruce Lee Silicon Bust is not cheap either, as it will get a hefty price tag of around $3,753. Collectors who want to take their collection to a whole new level can find pre-order links already live and located here.

"Bruce Lee, Chinese American actor, director, martial artist, martial arts instructor, philosopher and the founder of Jeet Kune Do, Bruce Lee's most well-known yellow one-piece with black strips outfit with nunchucks from his last film has not only became one of the most classic images in movie history, but also world-famous pop culture icons. Decades has passed and he is always our beloved Kung Fu star as well as the Chinese' pride! It's Infinity Studio's great honour to bring this great actor to the world in the form of 1/1 silicone bust, the ocular prosthesis are specially customized for the statue, and we replicate actual skin texture by medical platinum silicone, also we didn't forget his palm prints and finger prints, all details were refer to real data. His hairs were planted manually, the moustache and beard were shaved after planted by individuals."