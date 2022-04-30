Iron Studios Debuts Entire Collection of MCU Eternals Statues

Eternals received a lot of mixed reviews from Marvel fans, but I, for one, loved it. It was a new story showcasing some iconic Marvel Comics characters with an absolutely fantastic cast. There were 10 immortals living among us for millions of years, and they have seen history unfold. Iron Studios is bringing the whole Eternals cast to life with an incredible and massive set of 1/10 scale statues. Each hero comes to life as they are depicted in action poses with fans able to collect Gilgamesh, Thena, Ikaris, Ajak, Druig, Kingo, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, and Sprite!

These statues look incredible, and I need each and every one of these to capture the Eternals once again. I do appreciate how Iron Studios designed each hero in an action pose to show off their unique powers. One cool thing about the Eternals was their new updated MCU costumes, and they are really captured in these hand-painted statues. From a dynamic flowing outfit to a perfect sculpt of the actor and actress likeness, these are the Eternals statues fans will want. Pre-orders for all 10 statues are already live with all of them priced at $149.99 (except Sprite for $129.99). These immortals are expected to return in 2023 and all of them are up for pre-order right here. Be sure to unite them all to create a truly incredible scene!

"Living in secret on Earth for millions of years, a group of ten immortal beings sent from their home planet Olympia by the Celestial giant called Arishem, the Judge, came on a spaceship known as The Domo, to protect the humans from one of the oldest threats, the creatures known as Deviants. Named Eternals, this team of superheroes travels through growing civilizations to defend them from Deviants but are forbidden by Arishem from interfering in human conflicts, to allow them to evolve naturally."

"Over the centuries, the Eternals Sersi and Ikaris created a close relationship, becoming a couple. With the Deviants apparently eradicated in the 1500s, the group broke up, each of them following their path, that's when Ikaris left Sersi, and everyone was just waiting for their return to Olympia. But the emergence of a Deviant joins the group back together to defend Earth. Created by Jack Kirby in the comics, Eternals #1 was released in 1976 and got its place in the MCU in 2021, in the movie by the Chinese director Chloé Zhao."

"Iron Studios bring the Eternals' only collection of statues, with all the members of the group. Presented in the virtual event Inside Iron Studios Day, the statues are part of the collection that composes a diorama set of the complete group, but they also perfectly work individually, representing your favorite character. Check out all the Eternal's statues by Iron Studios, a hit from Marvel Studios with a sequel confirmed for the big screens. Already individually available for Pre-Order, soon more MCU news by Iron Studios!

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted