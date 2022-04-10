Build Dumbledore's Office from Harry Potter with New LEGO Set

A new Fantastic Beasts film is arriving in theaters this week, and all eyes are on Dumbledore. The iconic Hogwarts Headmaster is front and center, this time with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Grindelwald is up to no good, and it's up to our new heroes to bring a stop to him with fans who are excited to see it unfold. However, LEGO is jumping into the future as they reveal their new Harry Potter Dumbledore's Office set. Coming in at 654 pieces, this 4 level set is loaded with magic from the early years of Harry's journey. The set will feature 6 mini-figures with Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and his cat, Harry Potter, and Hermione Granger. LEGO even captured icon magical items seen in Dumbledore's office like the Sword of Griffindor, Fawkes, Pensive Memory Keeper, and much, much more. Standing 15.5 inches tall, Harry Potter fans can recreate and retell iconic Wizarding World scenes, and this set comes in at $79.99. The Hogwarts Dumbledore's Office Set from LEGO is set to go up for pre-order here on June 19, 2022.

"Witches, wizards and muggles aged 8 and up will enjoy adventures with iconic characters, fun features and realistic accessories from the Harry Potter™ movies with LEGO® Harry Potter Hogwarts™: Dumbledore's Office (76402). This multi-level Hogwarts playset features several areas that will inspire imaginative play, each filled with authentic details from the popular movie series."

"The set includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™, Albus Dumbledore™, Severus Snape™, Argus Filch and Madam Pince. Familiar items include Harry's Invisibility Cloak, the Pensieve memory keeper, the legendary Sword of Gryffindor™, the celebrated Sorting Hat and baby Fawkes rising from the ashes. The free LEGO Building Instructions app letHarry'sview, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing amazing immersion and interaction during the construction process. This modular set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle."

4 levels of Hogwarts™ magic – LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts: Dumbledore's Office (76402) is packed with features to inspire the imaginations of any young witch or wizard

Popular characters – The set includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Albus Dumbledore™, Severus Snape™, Argus Filch and Madam Pince

Authentic adventures – Familiar rooms, each filled with prominent items from the movies, including Harry's Invisibility Cloak, the Pensieve, the Sword of Gryffindor™, the Sorting Hat and baby Fawkes

Many ways to play – Measuring over 15.5 in. (39 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep, this multi-level set combines several areas, each filled with magical ideas and inspiration