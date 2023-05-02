Build Some Iconic Disney Duos with LEGO for 100 Years of Disney New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, some of which features the continues celebration of 100 Years of Disney

LEGO is back and continuing to celebrate 100 years of Disney with another brand new set. Iconic Disney Duos come to life for this 553 piece set, capturing the magic of four pairs of beloved characters. The set will consist of Cogsworth and Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo, and Squirt from Finding Nemo, and lastly, we have Percy and Meeko from Pocahontas. Each comes with buildable display stands as well as a Disney 100 plaque allowing each set to be displayed separately if fans choose. This set is fun and paced with characters that will be a perfect set for families to build. Disney Duos is set for a June 1, 2023 release, it is priced at $44.99, and pre-orders are live here.

Bring Home Some Iconic LEGO Disney Duos

"Appeal to movie fans and kids aged 6 and up with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Duos (43226) set, which includes 4 pairs of iconic brick-built characters from classic movies. Each character is posable, and every pair comes with a connectable display stand featuring a Disney-100th-anniversary-decorated element. As they build, kids can enjoy an easy and intuitive adventure with the LEGO Builder app. They can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."

"This premium set is packed with beloved companion character pairs, including Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo and Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas. The set is perfect for display and will be something everyone talks about when they see it."

Imagination on display – The set includes 8 brick-built, posable characters from 4 popular Disney movies, plus stands with Disney-100th-anniversary-decorated elements for displaying the pairs

Fun double acts – Featuring Disney's Cogsworth, Lumiere, Pua, Hei Hei, Nemo, Squirt, Percy and Meeko LEGO® buildable toy figures that fans can collect and display as pairs in different poses

Pose and show – As the 2 tallest buildable figures, Disney's Cogsworth stands over 3 in. (7 cm) tall and Lumiere stands over 3.5 in (8 cm) tall, and both can be posed on display with the other pairs

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, moana, pocahontas