Build the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor with LEGO's Newest Technic Set

LEGO is back with another one of their Technic building sets, and this time, builders can create the new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Coming in at 1,379 pieces, the new vehicle comes to life right before fan's eyes with incredible and authentic detail. Some of the Ford F-150 Raptor features include 4 opening doors, an opening trunk and hood, a V6 engine with moving pistons, and suspension on all 4 wheels. The LEGO Technic vehicle set will show off an orange model of the Raptor series that measures 6 inches high, 7 inches wide, and 16.5 inches long. This is the perfect collectible for your Ford pal, dad, or any pickup truck collector out there, and it can be found here for $99.99. The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Technic LEGO set is set to realize October 1, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"In production since 1948, the Ford® F-Series is an enduring symbol of quality and functionality. Now you can pay tribute to the 'workhorse' of the pickup world as you recreate all the details of Ford's 2021 F-150 pickup truck with this LEGO® Technic™ Ford F-150 Raptor (42126) building set. As well as providing an immersive LEGO building challenge for adults, this set makes a perfect gift for yourself or anyone who loves the Ford F-Series. Authentic details include the V6 engine with moving pistons, plus suspension on all wheels. There are 4 opening doors, so you can easily admire the interior, along with an opening hood and truck bed. After spending quality time on this project, you can place your collectible model on display to celebrate your passion for pickups."

LEGO Technic sets feature true-to-life movement and mechanisms that let LEGO builders explore engineering concepts in an approachable and realistic way.

Pay tribute to the 'workhorse' of pickup trucks as you build the LEGO® Technic™ Ford® F-150 Raptor (42126).

Enjoy an immersive LEGO® Technic™ building project that's perfect for adults, then explore the pickup truck model's many features and functions.

Authentic details, inspired by the real Ford® F-150 Raptor pickup truck, include the model's V6 engine with moving pistons, plus suspension on all wheels.

Check out the realistic interior details, plus 4 opening doors, an opening hood and truck bed.

After completing the relaxing building challenge, you'll love displaying your collectible LEGO® Technic™ Ford® F-150 model.

Model measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 16.5 in. (42 cm) long and 7 in. (18 cm) wide.

Looking for the best gifts for fans of the Ford® F-Series? This set is ideal for anyone who loves pickup trucks, cool vehicles and buildable display model cars.