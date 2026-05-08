Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

LEGO Summons Minecraft's The Ender Dragon with New Set

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including the Minecraft Ender Dragon

Article Summary LEGO Minecraft The Ender Dragon brings the game’s iconic End boss to life in a 710-piece collectible display set.

The finished Minecraft Ender Dragon measures about 8 inches tall with a 14.5-inch wingspan and 15.5-inch depth.

A built-in crank makes the LEGO Minecraft dragon flap and fly above an End display base with poseable joints.

LEGO Minecraft The Ender Dragon launches June 1, 2026 for $69.99 and includes redeemable in-game dragon wings.

The Ender Dragon has long ruled as one of the most legendary creatures in Minecraft, and now LEGO is bringing the massive boss battle to life with a new set. Known as the final challenge waiting deep within the End dimension, the Ender Dragon has become one of Minecraft's most iconic enemies. Coming in at 710 pieces, this new LEGO Minecraft set recreates the fearsome creature in stunning brick detail. Once completed, the dragon measures roughly 8" tall, a wing span of 14.5", and 15.5" deep, giving collectors a large centerpiece worthy of any Minecraft collection.

LEGO also packed the set with several interactive features to make the build feel more alive. The Ender Dragon includes a built-in crank mechanism that simulates flying movements while the creature hovers above its aerial display base. To make things even better, gamers can redeem a set of downloadable Ender Dragon wings to use in-game. The LEGO Minecraft Ender Dragon officially flies into collections beginning June 1, 2026, for $69.99.

LEGO Minecraft – The Ender Dragon

"Conquer the skies with The Ender Dragon (21595), a Minecraft® building toy for boys, girls, and gamers ages 10 and up. Craft a detailed, dynamic display piece that brings gaming adventures to life as the fearsome dragon "flies" over an exit portal. Crank the handle near the base of the display plaque to activate the dragon toy's flapping wings. Pose the fearsome mob into different positions using its jointed head, neck, tail, and legs."

"Then add this realistic gaming decoration to a shelf, desk, or nightstand alongside other merch. This gift for gamers makes a great birthday present, holiday surprise or anytime treat. Bonus feature: Redeem an online set of Ender Dragon wings that can be downloaded into the Minecraft game. Set contains 710 pieces."

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